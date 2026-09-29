New Delhi: Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sargam are all set to lead the cast of the upcoming rural horror film Kaali Kheti, which hits theatres on October 23, 2026. The makers announced the release date alongside the film's first poster, giving audiences an early, eerie look at what's in store.
Sharing the poster of the film, Jackie Shroff wrote, "ROSHNI BUJHNE NA DENA, KHETI JAAGNE WALI HAI. Get ready to face it on the big screen, 23rd October 2026!!!!!" Have a look:
Directed and written by Haris Imtiyaz Khan and produced by Sana Khan, Kaali Kheti is set in a rural landscape where family ties, inherited legacy and long-buried secrets come together to build an unsettling horror story. The poster leans into that mood, keeping the film's central mystery firmly under wraps. It gives away little about what's actually going on, which only adds to the curiosity around it.
Giving insights about the film, director Haris Imtiyaz Khan states, “For me Kaali Kheti is about examining agriculture through the lens of horror. Something I hadn't seen before. Something that felt fresh, exciting and also deeply disturbing. The film is mirror to society, only the reflection exists in a scary and fantastical world. Sometimes this world doesn't make sense but always feels strangely familiar. Perhaps that is the true horror.”
Produced under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio, the film brings together an ensemble cast led by Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar, with Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena and Shaji Choudhary in pivotal roles. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on October 23, 2026.
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