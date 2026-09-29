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Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar's Kaali Kheti to release on October 23, first poster out

Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sargam headline the rural horror film Kaali Kheti, directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan, releasing in theatres on October 23, 2026.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 08:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 08:27 PM IST
Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar's Kaali Kheti to release on October 23, first poster out
Image Credit: Instagram

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Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar's Kaali Kheti to release on October 23, first poster out
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