New Delhi: Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani's production houses, Puja Films, clarified on Saturday that it has no connection with the recently announced project titled 'Operation Sindoor'. In the offical statement shared on the social media handles of Puja Films, the production house addressed recent media reports and social media speculation, stating that the claims linking them to the project are incorrect.

“Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani are not associated with this project in any capacity whatsoever. Our hearts and minds stand firmly with the Indian armed forces during this sensitive time. We are praying for every soldier who is risking their life to keep India safe,” the statement read.

The clarification came after a section of social media users mistakenly assumed that Puja Films was behind the movie.

Earlier Directors Uttam Maheshwari and Nitin Kumar Gupta faced massive backlash from netizens after sharing an AI-generated poster for their movie titled after India's retaliation strike 'Operation Sindoor.' The film, which draws inspiration from India's retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, was titled as "India's bravest strike-based film." The timing and motive behind the film's release led to widespread criticism from netizens with many calling out the controversial choice of subject amid India-Pakistan tensions.

Amid the ongoing row, Director Uttam Maheshwari issued a public apology. Taking to Instagram his statement reads, ''My sincere apologies for recently announcing a flim based on Operation Sindoor, inspired by the recent heroic efforts of our Indian Armed Forces The intent was never to hurt or provoke anyone's sentiments. ''

He further added, ''As a filmmaker, I was moved by the courage, sacrifice, and strength of our soldiers and leadership, and simply wished to bring this powerful story to light. This project was born out of deep respect and love for our nation and not for fame and monetisation. However, I understand the timing and sensitivity may have caused discomfort or pain to some."

Maheshwari also thanked the Indian Armed Forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the project ''an emotion of the entire nation.''