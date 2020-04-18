Jacqueline Fernandez turns 'Mrs. Serial Killer' for hubby Manoj Bajpayee; Mohit Raina impresses yet again - Watch Netflix original trailer

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in Netflix Original movie 'Mrs. Serial Killer' and the trailer has been released. The film features Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in lead roles with Zayn Marie Khan, making her debut.

It is a deep dark psychological murder mystery drama where Jackky tries to save her husband Manoj Bajpayee from the cops. It is largely a tale of a doctor who gets framed for a series of murders and his wife sets out committing a crime exactly like the serial killer to prove her husband’s innocence.

Watch 'Mrs. Serial Killer' trailer here:

Jacqueline has attempted playing a dark character this intense for the very first time and we are keen to watch the full film before passing any judgement.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee's brilliance as an actor needs no introduction. Also, 'Mahadev' actor Mohit Raina is so good in every frame of the film that we really want Bollywood to take note of his talent by offering him meatier roles.

'Mrs. Serial Killer' will stream on Netflix from May 1, 2020.

The film is written and directed by Shirish Kunder.