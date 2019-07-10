Jahnvi Kapoor shoots for horror flick Rooh-Afza near Agra

Agra: Bollywood star Jahnvi Kapoor is shooting near the Taj city for romantic horror flick 'Rooh-Afza', and there is a huge hullabaloo among the people to catch a glimpse of their beloved Sridevi's daughter.

With all the action currently on in Bateshwar, 70 km from here, large crowds turned up on Tuesday to see the actors in action at the main entrance gate of the Bateshwar temple.

The spot is famous for its 101 Shiva temples in a row along Yamuna bank. Besides, it is also has the ancestral home of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the Shauripur Jain shrine.

Produced by Maddock Films, 'Rooh-Afza' is being shot in Bateshwar and the havelis of Holipura. Rajkummar Rao stars opposite Jahnvi and the film is directed by Haardik Mehta.