/Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story first-look posters out: Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada starrer set for October release

Sharing his vision behind the film, the producer of the drama, Sammy Nanwani said, "Jai Hind, Jai Sindh. A Love Story is not just a film; it is an experience of love that defies boundaries. The incredible response to our first two posters is incredibly humbling. Having cinematic stalwarts like Mahesh Manjrekar and Jaya Prada, along with such a remarkably talented ensemble of actors, elevates the canvas entirely. We wanted to give the audience a taste of both the intimate emotion and the grand cinematic scale that director Indrajit Lankesh, Charan Suvarna, and the entire team have brought to life. October has always been a magical month for massive cinematic spectacles, and we cannot wait to bring this labor of love to theaters worldwide in October 2026."