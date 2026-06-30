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  • /Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story first-look posters out: Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada starrer set for October release

Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story first-look posters out: Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada starrer set for October release

The makers have unveiled the first-look posters of Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story, offering a glimpse into the Partition-era drama ahead of its October theatrical release.

Published: Jun 30, 2026, 09:17 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 09:17 PM IST
Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story first-look posters out: Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada starrer set for October release
Image Credit: (Image: IANS)

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Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story first-look posters out: Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada starrer set for October release
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