'Jai Jai Ram' from 'Ramayana': A song that turns devotion into a cinematic experience

The visuals of the song are equally important in creating its impact. A motion poster released ahead of the full song features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, gently placing flowers in the hair of Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita. It is a simple image, but one that carries considerable emotional weight. Instead of relying only on grandeur, the moment focuses on tenderness and the bond between Ram and Sita. That visual has resonated strongly with viewers, with social media users praising the chemistry and the understated presentation of the two characters.