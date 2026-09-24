/Jaideep Ahlawat calls reunion with Ajay Devgn a ‘full-circle moment’ ahead of Drishyam: The Conclusion

Mumbai: Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has opened up about reuniting with Ajay Devgn years after they shared the screen in the 2010 film ‘Aakrosh’. Reflecting on their reunion, he described it as a “full-circle moment” and spoke about how much he has evolved as an actor since their earlier collaboration. Speaking about reuniting with Ajay, Ahlawat shared, “It does feel like a full-circle moment, but I don't think of it only in terms of the number of years that have passed. I think about the person I was when I did Aakrosh and the person I am today. That's where the real distance is.”