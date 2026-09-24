Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Movies
  • /Jaideep Ahlawat calls reunion with Ajay Devgn a ‘full-circle moment’ ahead of Drishyam: The Conclusion

Jaideep Ahlawat calls reunion with Ajay Devgn a ‘full-circle moment’ ahead of Drishyam: The Conclusion

Jaideep Ahlawat has opened up about reuniting with Ajay Devgn years after they first shared the screen in Aakrosh, calling their latest collaboration a “full-circle moment”. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 06:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
Jaideep Ahlawat calls reunion with Ajay Devgn a ‘full-circle moment’ ahead of Drishyam: The Conclusion
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Jaideep Ahlawat calls reunion with Ajay Devgn a ‘full-circle moment’ ahead of Drishyam: The Conclusion
2
3
4
5