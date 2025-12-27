Jaideep Ahlawat REPLACES Akshaye Khanna In Drishyam 3 After Actor Exits Film Days Before Shoot, Confirms Producer

New Delhi: The announcement of Drishyam 3 has been eclipsed by the news of Akshaye Khanna’s exit from the film just days before shooting was set to begin. What had initially been speculation was confirmed by producer Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Producer Confirms Akshaye Khanna’s Exit

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Pathak revealed that Khanna parted ways with the project following disagreements with him and director Abhishek Pathak over his look and remuneration, despite having signed an agreement. He also confirmed that Jaideep Ahlawat has been roped in to replace Khanna.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Drishyam is a very big brand. It doesn’t matter whether he is in the film or not. Now, Jaideep Ahlawat has replaced him. By the grace of God, we have got a better actor than Akshaye, and most importantly, we have got a better person than Akshaye as well. I had produced one of the first films of Jaideep's career, Aakrosh,” Pathak said.

Also Read | Akshaye Khanna Says He’s ‘Not Marriage Material,’ But Was Once Reportedly Set To Marry THIS Star From Kapoor Family

About Drishyam Franchise

The Drishyam franchise stars Ajay Devgn as a man who goes to extreme lengths to protect his family after a murder takes place in his home. The original film featured Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta, with Tabu playing the investigating police officer. Khanna joined the cast in Drishyam 2 as a senior officer who reopens the case. While the rest of the principal cast is returning for Drishyam 3, Khanna will not be part of the upcoming installment.

According to Pathak, the actor sought a higher fee following the success of his recent film Dhurandhar. The producer also stated that he plans to take legal action against Khanna for exiting the project. “I have suffered losses because of Akshaye Khanna’s behaviour. I am going to take legal action. I have already sent him a legal notice; he’s yet to reply to it,” he said.

Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor, has now gone on floors. The makers unveiled the project earlier this week with a promo video. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is slated for release on 2 October 2026.