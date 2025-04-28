New Delhi: Akshay Kumar’s latest release, Kesari 2, hit theatres on Friday, 18 April 2025, and has made a strong impact worldwide, garnering praise from netizens and audiences alike.

In a touching moment, the families of Jallianwala Bagh victims gathered in Amritsar to witness the spirit of Kesari Chapter 2.

Emotional reactions poured in as family members spoke about how the film helped them better understand the sacrifices made by their ancestors. Many expressed deep emotional attachment to the movie, praising its heartfelt portrayal of history. One family member remarked that the film’s core message is about uniting the world in remembrance of those who laid down their lives.

Meanwhile, Kesari 2 continues its impressive run at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 8.1 crore on Day 10, showing growth from the previous day’s Rs 7.15 crore collection. The movie’s worldwide total now stands at an impressive Rs 105 crore after ten days.

Directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh explores a lesser-known chapter of Indian history—the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The story follows lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, who led a bold legal battle against the British Empire in the 1920s. The film also stars Ananya Panday in a significant role.