Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are teaming up for the second time after their 2021 horror-comedy 'Roohi'. The duo will be seen next in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' and the release date of the film has finally been locked. On Thursday, Dharma Productions took to their official Instagram and announced the new release date of the cricket-drama.

The post read, "Two hearts chasing one dream & it's just pitch-er perfect!The field is set for #MrAndMrsMahi, coming to cinemas on 19th April 2024."

MR AND MRS MAHI

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is a sports drama. The film marks Janhvi and RajKummar's second collaboration after 'Roohi'. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. The shooting of the film concluded in May this year.

As per reports, 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is described as a romantic sports drama film. It will follow the story of Mahima and Mahendra, played by the duo. Earlier, several pictures of Janhvi Kapoor in a cricket jersey had emerged from the film sets.

JANHVI KAPOOR TO MAKE TELUGU DEBUT WITH 'DEVARA'

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her upcoming pan-India film 'Devara'. Helmed by Koratala Siva the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. 'Devara' marks the first collaboration of Janhvi with the 'RRR' actor.

Janhvi had set the internet ablaze with the dazzling first look from the film 'Devara', a few days back. The actress is seen dressed up in a resplendent green-blue saree, beautifully draped in south Indian style. She kept her makeup to minimal and opted for kohl eyes and natural lips and her hair tied in her back.

'Devara', formerly known as 'NTR30', is one of the eagerly awaited films starring Jr NTR. Makers recently revealed that the movie will be released in two parts. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Jissu Sengupta, Srikanth, Tom Chacko, Narine, and Murali Sharma in key roles.

RAJKUMMAR RAO'S UPCOMING PROJECTS





On the other hand, RajKummar was recently seen in the series 'Guns & Gulaabs' which is streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. He will be seen next in 'Sri' which is an upcoming biopic on Indian visionary Srikanth Bolla. The film also stars Alaya F and will be released on May 10, 2024, and 'Second Innings' with Kriti Sanon.