Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Param Sundari' Teaser LEAKED? Netizens React

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra upcoming film 'Param Sundari' has been making waves on social media after its announcement previously on social media.

However, adding to their excitement as Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer, 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' made its debut to the big screens, netizens who went to watch the movie in theatres took to social media showing that the teaser of the film was attached to the with it also got leaked online on Friday.

One netizen sharing the leaked teaser wrote, "Grand Comeback Of Rom Com Genre #ParamSundari teaser is just so beautiful... Sid and Janhvi looking So Pretty Together Sachin Jigar Cooked"

The teaser, which is now viral on social media, showcased Sidharth and Janhvi returning to the rom-com genre, as their recent films featured more character-driven roles.

Previously Maddock Flim announced the romantic comedy, captioning, " North ka swag, South ki grace – two worlds collide and sparks fly.

Dinesh Vijan presents #ParamSundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025.

Meet the suave Sidharth Malhotra as Param and the vivacious Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari."

The film tells a cross-cultural love story set against the scenic backwaters of Kerala. "Param Sundari" revolves around a romance where two very different worlds collide—where a "North ka munda" meets a "South ki Sundari."

Producer Dinesh Vijan has already had a successful year with his blockbuster film "Stree 2," starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Janhvi was last seen in Devara: Part 1, alongside NTR Jr. The film also featured Saif Ali Khan. Devara marked Janhvi's debut in Telugu cinema.

Sidharth Malhotra has appeared in several successful Bollywood films, including "Student of the Year," "Ek Villain," "Kapoor & Sons," "Baar Baar Dekho," and "Shershaah."

Directed by Tushar Jalota, "Param Sundari" is scheduled to release in theatres on July 25, 2025.