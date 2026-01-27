Border 2 movie review: Actor Janhvi Kapoor has showered praise on fellow actor and former co-star Varun Dhawan, lauding his performance in the war drama 'Border 2'.

Taking to her Instagram story, Janhvi shared an intense scene from the film, featuring Varun Dhawan and wrote, "I am so proud of you @varundvn. You KILLED IT. Goosebumps and the whole team!!! What an experience."

The 'Homebound' star appeared to have watched the film recently, joining in the lines of applause for the sequel.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan recently expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response of his fans towards his latest movie 'Border 2' in which he has played the role of an Indian Army soldier.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared a photo of Ahan Shetty and Sunny Deol, who were seen taking a selfie with the fans standing beside them. Hundreds of fans appeared to be flashing lights from their phones, making the moment extremely special for the actors.

Considering the film to be one of the milestones of his career, Varun Dhawan extended his heartfelt "thanks" towards the makers who provided him the opportunity to star in 'Border 2' and fans who appreciated his performance in the film.

In another post, he wrote, "Love will always triumph over hate. Thank you."

Emerging as a clear box office winner, the film's opening weekend has now surpassed both 'Chhaava' and the Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar' in terms of weekend collections.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Border 2 opened with solid numbers on Friday, collecting Rs 32.10 crore. By the end of the weekend, the film had raked in a total of Rs 129.89 crore. Sunday alone brought in Rs 57.20 crore for the film.

There's absolutely no stopping #Border2… The film has smashed ALL pre-release expectations by a wide, really wide margin... As for the… pic.twitter.com/UF4lnet1mZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2026

The Republic Day holiday offered a massive boost to its business, with a collection of Rs 63.59 crore. With this, the film's total collections stand at a whopping Rs 193.48 crore, inching closer to Rs 200 crore club.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. It is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films.