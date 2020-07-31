हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to premiere on August 12, check trailer release date!

The generation next star Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming venture 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' will be premiering on OTT giant Netflix on August 12, 2020, ahead of the Independence Day. The announcement was made online with a trailer release date on the new poster. 

Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to premiere on August 12, check trailer release date!

New Delhi: The generation next star Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming venture 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' will be premiering on OTT giant Netflix on August 12, 2020, ahead of the Independence Day. The announcement was made online with a trailer release date on the new poster. 

Zee Studio which is presenting the film posted on Twitter: It's been long-awaited and finally it's here! Excited and thrilled to share with you the first glimpse of #GunjanSaxena : The Kargil Girl, premiering Aug 12, on @NetflixIndia. Trailer out tomorrow at 10 am.

It is a biopic which tells the story of our country's first Air Force woman officer who went to war.

The Kargil Girl features Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajat Barmecha, Neena Gupta and Vijay Varma in pivotal parts. Janhvi chopped off her long hair to ace her part as the lead character.

 

