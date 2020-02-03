Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office report: Saif Ali Khan starrer witnesses a decent run

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan's latest outing, 'Jawaani Jaaneman' opened to rave reviews from the critics. The movie has witnessed a decent run in multiplexes so far. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the coming-of-age entertainer shows Saif as a middle-aged casanova who by chance meets his daughter and it is their journey which keeps the audience hooked.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote:#JawaaniJaaneman puts up a decent total [opening weekend]... Trends well on Day 2 and 3... Multiplexes [urban centres] driving its biz... Mass circuits ordinary/weak... Day 4 [Mon] biz will be decider... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr. Total: ₹ 12.83 cr. #India biz.

The film marks the debut of actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F, who has received a positive response for her act on the silver screen.

It is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, Jay Shewakramani respectively. Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal have penned the dialogues while Manoj Kumar Khatoi is the DoP.

The movie looks like a perfect entertainer for multiplex audiences. It stars Tabu in a pivotal part and this is the first time that she has been paired with Saif Ali Khan on-screen.