Jawaani Jaaneman trailer review: Saif Ali Khan-Tabu in a new-age uber cool family drama

Movie: Jawaani Jaaneman

Director: Nitin Kakkar

Release Date: January 31, 2020

Trailer Ratings: 3/5 Stars

Meet uber-cool Saif Ali Khan, who is unmarried but an accidental father to debutant Alaya F in 'Jawaani Jaaneman' which looks quirky and full of humour. The character looks Saif's comfort zone as it is easy to see him play such suave roles.

The storyline will puzzle the viewers as the 2.31-minute long trailer gives us a sneak-peek into what plot is all about. Alaya sets out to find his father and turns out that Saif, the unmarried hottie is her long lost daddy cool. Much to his surprise, classic actress Tabu, who has never been paired opposite him earlier plays a hippie and Alaya's mommy.

Watch 'Jawaani Jaaneman' trailer here:

Director Nitin Kakkar has filled in several comic punches in the trailer and the multiplex audiences will surely give it a big thumbs up. The flavour of the movie and music will find a connect with youth.

Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal have penned the dialogues while Manoj Kumar Khatoi is the DoP.

'Jaawani Jaaneman' is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, Jay Shewakramani respectively.

Tabu and Saif's reel chemistry is something to watch out for and actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya is making her big-screen debut in this romantic comedy, therefore the buzz around it is high.