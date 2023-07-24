In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Vijay Sethupathi Is The 'Dealer Of Death'

Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his next release this year with Atlee's Jawan, starring alongside notable actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone. As the film nears its release date, makers are making sure that they keep the excitement level among the audience to top-level. Just a day after dropping a poster of Jawan actor Vijay Sethupathi, makers have now shared another character poster of the actor, leaving fans thrilled with his intense look as he gives a dead look right at the camera.

Shared by Red Chillies Entertainment and later by the Pathaan actor, the poster dubs Vijay Sethupathi as "The Dealer of Death."

Makers Share New Character Poster Of Vijay Sethupathi

Jawan makers on Monday shared the character poster of South actor Vijay Sethupathi and wrote, "Ready or not, here comes the destruction! #VijaySethupathi #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Later, SRK also shared the posters in different languages and wrote, "There's no stopping him... or is there? Watch out! #VijaySethupathi #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

In the poster, the actor can be seen giving an intense expression with shades on his eyes with a bearded look.

Notably, this came just a day after makers shared the first poster of his character, giving a close-up of his intense eyes. "He’s watching you closely! Watch out for him. #Jawan," the post read.

He's watching you closely! Watch out for him.#Jawan pic.twitter.com/CvSJMT5PNE — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) July 23, 2023

Vijay Sethupathi In Jawan

Days after making his Hindi OTT debut with Prime Video's Farzi, Vijay Sethupathi is all set to make his Hindi film debut with Jawan alongside the superstar himself.

While not much is known about the South actor's role, it is believed that he will be portraying a grey character. A small glimpse of his character was also shown in the Jawan prevue that was unveiled a few days back.

Speaking about the film, while makers continue to drop exciting posters, the prevue has created much-needed excitement among fans as they see SRK in a never-seen bald look. The film will be releasing on September 7 this year.