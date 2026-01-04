Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Net Worth: Who Is Richer After Couple Announces Separation After 14 Years

New Delhi: Popular television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have officially announced their separation after 14 years of being together.

On Sunday, the couple shared a joint statement on their Instagram Stories, confirming that the decision to part ways was mutual and taken with care, respect, and thoughtfulness. Emphasising values such as peace, growth, kindness, and humanity, Jay and Mahhi said they will continue to support each other, especially for the sake of their children.

“Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet continue to have each other’s backs. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values—for the sake of our children, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer,” the note read.

The couple made it clear that there is “no villain in this story” and urged people not to speculate or jump to conclusions. Stressing that they choose peace over drama, Jay and Mahhi requested privacy, respect, and kindness as they move forward.

“We commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and doing whatever it takes to do what is right for them. Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story, and no negativity attached to this decision,” they added.

They further reiterated that they will continue to respect and support one another and remain friends, signing off the statement jointly as Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali.

Jay and Mahhi are parents to three children, one biological and two adopted. Their biological daughter Tara was born in 2019, while Rajveer and Khushi were adopted in 2017.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Net Worth

According to several online reports, Jay Bhanushali’s estimated net worth is around Rs 15 crore, earned through television shows, film projects, and hosting popular reality shows. Mahhi Vij’s net worth is estimated to be close to Rs 10 crore, stemming from her work in television serials, modelling, and social media endorsements.

Apart from television, Jay Bhanushali has also worked in Bollywood films. He made his film debut with Hate Story 2 (2014) and later appeared in movies such as Desi Kattey and Ek Paheli Leela.

Mahhi Vij, who moved to Mumbai at the age of 17, began her career as a model and featured in several music videos. She made her acting debut in 2006 with a supporting role in the TV serial Akela. Over the years, she went on to work in popular shows including Shhh… Koi Hai, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Na Aana Is Des Laado, Balika Vadhu, and Laal Ishq.