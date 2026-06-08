Jeevan Bheema Yojana teaser out: Arshad Warsi’s double role plan goes terribly wrong in dark comedy thriller

Mumbai: For the first time in his career, actor Arshad Warsi will be seen in a double role in the forthcoming dark comedy crime thriller "Jeevan Bheema Yojana".

Adding to the excitement for the project, the makers dropped the gripping teaser of the drama on Monday.

Directed by Abhishek Dogra, known for his work in "Dolly Ki Doli" and "FryDay", "Jeevan Bheema Yojana" features Sanjeeda Shaikh, Vijay Raaz, Pooja Chopra, and Bijendra Kala in key roles, along with others.

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"Jeevan Bheema Yojana" deals with universal themes of greed, desperation, and love. Shedding light on the consequences of one seemingly perfect decision gone terribly wrong, the movie revolves around the life of Jeevan (Played by Arshad) and his wife Yojana (Played by Sanjeeda), a couple constantly struggling under mounting debt. However, their luck seems to take a turn when they discover Bheema, a stranger who looks exactly like Jeevan. What starts as a foolproof plan to fake Jeevan's death and claim an insurance payout soon spirals out of control when the man presumed dead turns out to have ties to a dangerous diamond-smuggling network.

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Talking about his next, director Abhishek Dogra shared, "Jeevan Bheema Yojana is a film about ordinary people making one extraordinary, catastrophic decision and then spending the rest of the film paying for it. The genre is dark comedy, but the heart of it is very human. Greed, desperation, love, and the terrible momentum of a lie you can't stop telling. Arshad brings both men to life with a precision that constantly surprised us on set."

Backed by Anshu Mishra under the banners of Star Beam Ventures Ltd (formerly BlueGod Entertainment Ltd), the production work for "Jeevan Bheema Yojana" has already been wrapped up.

The project is slated to release this monsoon. However, an exact date has not been announced yet.