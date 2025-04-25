Jewel Thief Movie Review: THIS Saif Ali Khan-Starrer Will Steal Your Patience Away!

Directed By: Kookie Gulati, Robby Grewal

Language: Hindi

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, Nikita Dutta

Runtime: 116 minutes

Rating: 2/5 stars

This review includes spoilers.

When Saif Ali Khan’s character Rehan utters, "Aadmi ko apni needs aur neend, dono ka khayal rakhna chahiye," little did I know the film was slipping it in at the very start as a warning—because by the end of Jewel Thief, I was wide awake, not from excitement, but from sheer disbelief that something this dull actually made it past script reading.

The film follows the story of a masterful jewel thief, played by Saif Ali Khan, who is recruited by a crime lord to pull off the ultimate heist—the theft of The African Red Sun, a rare diamond valued at a jaw-dropping Rs 500 crore. Promising a plot filled with deception, suspense, and unexpected twists, the teaser hinted at Saif slipping into various disguises—from a rugged Punjabi to his usual suave persona—showcasing his range. Unfortunately, the final product doesn't live up to that promise.

This film is, in short, a creative black hole.

Jaideep Ahlawat, as the antagonist Raghan, turns in a disappointingly flat performance. His threat to expose Saif’s brother for money laundering by tipping off the ED is not only illogical but unintentionally hilarious—especially considering how enforcement agencies actually work. And instead of building tension or narrative credibility, this setup becomes the very foundation of the story.

Saif’s return to the big screen was meant to be a comeback, but the film does him no favours. Despite being positioned as the central character, he is smothered under bad writing, unimaginative scenes, and cringeworthy jokes that fall flat.

The script is filled with lazy dialogues, non-existent character depth, and a plot that collapses under its own weight. Kunal Kapoor exists solely as a pawn, conveniently arriving after all the action, and Gagan Arora’s performance as the younger brother should be utterly forgettable but unfortunately is not.

The issue also lies in the storytelling. Jewel Thief tries to play the clever game of cat-and-mouse but forgets to give its characters any real depth or stakes. Twists are so absurdly executed that they end up being unintentionally hilarious.

By the time the credits roll—featuring Jaideep Ahlawat in a bizarre dance that feels more like an endurance test than a finale.

Overall, this film is a disrespect to the viewers, who dedicate their time to watch it as it lacks not just on acting but on storyline, plot, dialogue delivery and everything else you can think of.