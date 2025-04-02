Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins New Poster Out, Saif Ali Khan Looks Sharp In Biggest Diamond Heist

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan is all set to take his fans on an adventurous ride of thrill, drama, and heist with the much-anticipated film 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins'. Adding hype to the building eagerness, the makers dropped a fresh new poster of Saif Ali Khan, offering a glimpse into his role, but keeping a generous space for curiosity. The poster features the actor looking sharp and focused on the diamond, creating a stunning silhouette around his eye and a shadow across his face.

Dropping Saif Ali Khan's look from 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins', the caption read, "The world is on his trail. But he’s ahead of the game Watch Jewel Thief, out April 25, only on Netflix."

Ever since the film was announced, Saif's fans have been waiting with bated breath to watch him dive into the thrilling genre once again. As the teaser generated significant buzz on being unveiled, Saif's new look has undoubtedly amped up excitement surrounding the film's release. Apart from this, the curiosity is sky-high to see him share the screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat.

'Jewel Thief' is an adrenaline-fueled heist, where the narrative revolves around a Jewel Thief, who is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal an elusive diamond, The African Red Sun. The teaser featured an engaging battle between Saif and Jaideep's layered characters, leaving fans excited to watch Saif Ali Khan in his form.

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins' is scheduled to stream on Netflix from April 25, 2025.