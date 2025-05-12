New Delhi: Marflix Pictures' latest offering Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins, has committed itself to breaking records. And in the long list that the film, that released on Netflix, has already accumulated, the Siddharth Anand & Mamta Anand co-production has officially claimed the title of streaming platform's most-watched Indian film of 2025, achieving an extraordinary 16.1 million views in just its first two weeks. Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal.

2025's Most-Viewed Film On Netflix

The film's remarkable performance began with 7.8 million views during its debut week, followed by an even stronger second week with 8.3 million views. And the film did this, while simultaneously topping streaming charts as well.

Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins Cast

Ever since its release, Jewel Thief has been raking in reviews for being an all out entertainer and a film that one can put on and relax at their respective homes with their families. The star power that the cast of the film brought on, added to the buzz about the stylish movie.

It stars Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor.