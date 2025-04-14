Jewel Thief Trailer Out: Saif Ali Khan And Jaideep Ahlawat Gear Up For High-Stakes Diamond Chase - WATCH

New Delhi: The official trailer of Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins has finally been unveiled, and it promises a slick, adrenaline-charged cinematic experience. Featuring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in intense, never-seen-before avatars, the upcoming Netflix thriller is centered around one of the biggest fictional diamond heists — the mission to steal the elusive African Red Sun.

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the trailer introduces Saif Ali Khan as a smooth-talking con man roped in by Jaideep Ahlawat’s ruthless mafia boss to execute the daring heist. The story teases a game of brains, betrayals, and break-ins, where trust is a luxury and double-crosses are inevitable.

Joining the lead duo are Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta, who appear to play pivotal roles in the unfolding drama. Kunal Kapoor, in particular, stands out with his commanding screen presence and layered performance, hinting at a character that’s as complex as the plot itself.

Watch The Trailer Here:

The trailer gives glimpses of stylized action sequences, cerebral mind games, and a web of suspense that keeps viewers guessing. Saif Ali Khan, returning to the high-octane thriller genre after hits like Race, blends charm and cunning with ease, while Jaideep Ahlawat brings his signature gravitas to the role of the mastermind antagonist.

Produced by Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Productions — known for blockbusters like Pathaan and Fighter — and written by Sumit Aroraa, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins is shaping up to be one of the most awaited releases of the season.

Set to premiere on Netflix on April 25, the film promises a gripping watch for fans of thrillers, heist dramas, and high-stakes storytelling. With a star-studded cast, stylish visuals, and a suspenseful narrative, Jewel Thief is all set to steal the spotlight.