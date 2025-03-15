Jisshu Sengupta Joins Bhooth Bangla Cast On His Birthday

New Delhi: Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla has quickly become one of the most anticipated horror-comedy films of the year, reuniting the iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Priyadarshan. The film has been generating buzz with its exciting updates, and the latest news only adds to the anticipation. On his birthday, acclaimed actor Jisshu Sengupta was officially introduced as the newest member of the star-studded cast.

Balaji Telefilms marked the announcement with an engaging post, celebrating Jisshu’s birthday while revealing his role in the film. Known for his versatile acting, Jisshu’s addition promises to bring even more intrigue to the already thrilling and comedic storyline.

With Priyadarshan’s signature style of humor, Akshay Kumar’s impeccable comic timing, and an ensemble cast, Bhooth Bangla is set to be a fun-filled, spine-tingling ride. Alongside Jisshu, the film stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi, making it a truly grand affair.

Directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla promises to deliver the perfect blend of horror and comedy. The film’s script is written by Akash A Kaushik, with Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan working on the screenplay. Rohan Shankar also penned the dialogues.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates as Bhooth Bangla is set for its theatrical release on April 2, 2026.