Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2844819https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/john-abraham-s-the-diplomat-to-release-in-cinemas-on-march-7-2025-2844819.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
JOHN ABRAHAM

John Abraham’s ‘The Diplomat’ To Release In Cinemas On March 7, 2025

Directed by the acclaimed Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah, ‘The Diplomat’ is poised to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2025, 12:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

John Abraham’s ‘The Diplomat’ To Release In Cinemas On March 7, 2025 Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Bollywood actor John Abraham has given impressive performances in movies including Madras Cafe, Parmanu, and Batla House. Now, the star is all set to return with yet another compelling narrative in ‘The Diplomat’. Inspired by a true story that shook the nation, the film promises a gripping tale of power, patriotism, and is all set to release in cinemas on March 7, 2025. 

Stepping into the shoes of a high-ranking government official, John Abraham takes audiences on an edge-of-the-seat journey filled with intense drama and high-octane moments. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)

Directed by the acclaimed Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah, ‘The Diplomat’ is poised to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The film is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar; John Abraham of JA Entertainment; Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures, Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films. 

Get ready to witness an electrifying drama that will leave you captivated till the very last frame.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK