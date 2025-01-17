John Abraham’s ‘The Diplomat’ To Release In Cinemas On March 7, 2025

New Delhi: Bollywood actor John Abraham has given impressive performances in movies including Madras Cafe, Parmanu, and Batla House. Now, the star is all set to return with yet another compelling narrative in ‘The Diplomat’. Inspired by a true story that shook the nation, the film promises a gripping tale of power, patriotism, and is all set to release in cinemas on March 7, 2025.

Stepping into the shoes of a high-ranking government official, John Abraham takes audiences on an edge-of-the-seat journey filled with intense drama and high-octane moments.

Directed by the acclaimed Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah, ‘The Diplomat’ is poised to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The film is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar; John Abraham of JA Entertainment; Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures, Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

Get ready to witness an electrifying drama that will leave you captivated till the very last frame.