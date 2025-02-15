John Abraham Starrer 'The Diplomat' Trailer Released - WATCH

Mumbai: The trailer of John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' is out now. It features him in a compelling new role as real-life Indian Diplomat JP Singh who is on a high-stakes mission to rescue an Indian woman from captivity. The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 7.

Released on the birth anniversary of former External Affairs Minister, late Sushma Swaraj, the trailer paid homage to her pivotal efforts in supporting the Indian Diplomat JP Singh to bring India's daughter back home from captivity in 2017.

The film is directed by Shivam Nair. The trailer sets the stage for an intense political thriller starring John Abraham in the lead role. The film highlights the power of negotiation and tactics rather than war in a high-stakes mission.

The film's ensemble cast includes actors Sadia Khateeb, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy, and Kumud Mishra in prominent roles.

As per the trailer, John embarks on a life-threatening mission to rescue the 'Daughter of India' from captivity. While sharing his views about the film through a press note, John said,

"Diplomacy is a battlefield where words carry more weight than weapons. Playing J.P. Singh allowed me to explore a world where power is defined by intellect, resilience, and quiet heroism. Uzma's story is a testament to India's strength and courage, and I'm proud to bring this inspiring journey to life on screen."

Director Shivam called the film a tribute to the unsung heroes who wield the weapons of strategy and patience to protect their nation. In a press note, he stated, "The Diplomat is a tribute to the unsung heroes who wield strategy and patience to protect their nation. Through J.P. Singh's story, we've captured the art of diplomacy--where tact triumphs over aggression--and John's performance perfectly embodies this spirit of resilience and strength."

The film is Produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films).

Producer Bhushan Kumar said that he is proud of 'The Diplomat' team for bringing this heartfelt narrative to life with honesty and dedication.

"The Diplomat is a perfect example of content-driven cinema, and it's a story we felt needed to be told. I'm proud of the team for bringing this heartfelt narrative to life with such honesty and dedication." said Bhushan Kumar as quoted in a press note.

John was last seen in 'Vedaa', which also starred Sharvari and Tamannaah Bhatia. It faced a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Stree 2' last year.