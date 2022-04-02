John Abraham's Attack full HD movie LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Filmywap

New Delhi: Once again the industry is hit hard by piracy. Several notorious sites leak new films, hours ahead of their release and it impacts the business massively. After SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, it's now John Abraham's latest outing 'Attack' which has been leaked for download on pirated sites.

According to India TV report, hours after the film was released in cinemas, the full Attack movie was leaked by TamilRockers, Fimywap and other Torrent sites for free download in versions including HD 720p, in 480p, in mp4, etc.

These notorious platforms are infamous for leaking top regional, Bollywood and Hollywood movies ahead of the big screen release, thereby affecting the business massively.

Earlier, films including Pushpa, Akhanda, Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, Shyam Singha Roy, Bangarraju, DJ Tillu, Khiladi, Rowdy Boys, Good Luck Sakhi, Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, 2.0, Angrezi Medium, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Love Aaj Kal and Street Dancer 3D too have been leaked online.

Last year, Telugu romantic drama movie Uppena was leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, MovieRulz, and other torrent sites in HD quality.

'Attack' stars John Abraham as a lone ranger who leads an attack team during a counter-operation. Written and helmed by debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand, the film is based on a true story of a hostage crisis.

(Disclaimer: Zee News does not promote or support piracy of any kind)