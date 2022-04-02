हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Attack film leaked

John Abraham's Attack full HD movie LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Filmywap

Full Attack movie was leaked by TamilRockers, Fimywap and other Torrent sites for free download.

John Abraham&#039;s Attack full HD movie LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Filmywap
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Once again the industry is hit hard by piracy. Several notorious sites leak new films, hours ahead of their release and it impacts the business massively. After SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, it's now John Abraham's latest outing 'Attack' which has been leaked for download on pirated sites. 

According to India TV report, hours after the film was released in cinemas, the full Attack movie was leaked by TamilRockers, Fimywap and other Torrent sites for free download in versions including HD 720p, in 480p, in mp4, etc.

These notorious platforms are infamous for leaking top regional, Bollywood and Hollywood movies ahead of the big screen release, thereby affecting the business massively. 

Earlier, films including Pushpa, Akhanda, Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, Shyam Singha Roy, Bangarraju, DJ Tillu, Khiladi, Rowdy Boys, Good Luck Sakhi, Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, 2.0, Angrezi Medium, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Love Aaj Kal and Street Dancer 3D too have been leaked online.

Last year, Telugu romantic drama movie Uppena was leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, MovieRulz, and other torrent sites in HD quality. 

'Attack' stars John Abraham as a lone ranger who leads an attack team during a counter-operation. Written and helmed by debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand, the film is based on a true story of a hostage crisis.

(Disclaimer: Zee News does not promote or support piracy of any kind)

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Attack film leakedAttack leakedJohn AbrahamAttack full HD leakedTamilrockersFilmywap
Next
Story

Boxing legend Mike Tyson wraps up dubbing for Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's 'Liger'

Must Watch

PT2M55S

DNA: Have you seen a flying bike?