New Delhi: Bollywood star John Abraham's much-talked-about venture 'The Diplomat' will see him in a never-before-seen avatar. The teaser of the movie was dropped a few days back and it created quite a stir among fans. John will be seen in the role of the real-life Indian diplomat, JP Singh, alongside Sadia Khatib, who portrays Uzma Ahmed.

After earning huge accolades from both critics and audiences for her performance in Raksha Bandhan, Sadia is now set to captivate audiences once again with her upcoming film, The Diplomat. Based on a true story, Sadia steps into the harrowing journey of Uzma Ahmed, a young woman who found herself trapped in Pakistan.

Based on a true story, 'The Diplomat' is directed by Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah. The action thriller also stars Sadia Khateeb, Revathy, and Kumud Mishra.

The film is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl, among others.

The Diplomat trailer is set to drop tomorrow, and the excitment is palpable. The Diplomat is set to release worldwide on March 7, 2025.