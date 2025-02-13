Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2858304https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/john-abrahams-the-diplomat-trailer-drops-tomorrow-check-out-sadia-khateebs-new-motion-poster-2858304.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
THE DIPLOMAT

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Check Out Sadia Khateeb's New Motion Poster

Based on a true story, 'The Diplomat' is directed by Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 01:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Check Out Sadia Khateeb's New Motion Poster

New Delhi: Bollywood star John Abraham's much-talked-about venture 'The Diplomat' will see him in a never-before-seen avatar. The teaser of the movie was dropped a few days back and it created quite a stir among fans. John will be seen in the role of the real-life Indian diplomat, JP Singh, alongside Sadia Khatib, who portrays Uzma Ahmed. 

After earning huge accolades from both critics and audiences for her performance in Raksha Bandhan, Sadia is now set to captivate audiences once again with her upcoming film, The Diplomat. Based on a true story, Sadia steps into the harrowing journey of Uzma Ahmed, a young woman who found herself trapped in Pakistan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)

Based on a true story, 'The Diplomat' is directed by Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah. The action thriller also stars Sadia Khateeb, Revathy, and Kumud Mishra.

The film is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar &amp; Krishan Kumar, John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl, among others.

The Diplomat trailer is set to drop tomorrow, and the excitment is palpable. The Diplomat is set to release worldwide on March 7, 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK