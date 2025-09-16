Advertisement
JOLLY LLB 3 ADVANCE BOOKING

Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's Courtroom Drama Nets Close To Rs 2 Cr Tickets In Pre-Sales

Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking Collection: The film is scheduled to release on September 19, 2025.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 10:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's Courtroom Drama Nets Close To Rs 2 Cr Tickets In Pre-SalesPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Filmmaker Subhash Kapoor's black comedy Jolly LLB 3 is up for release on September 19, 2025 and the buzz around the courtroom drama is palpable. The movie brings Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi together in the third installment of the Jolly LLB series and sequel to Jolly LLB 2.

Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking Collection

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking Collection for Day 1 stands at Rs 1.99 crore with blocked seats. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's film is about a battle between the two proving who is the 'real' Jolly.

Jolly LLB 3 has been written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. It brings back Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as rival lawyers, with Saurabh Shukla reprising his role of Judge Tripathi. Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao will also be seen in pivotal roles, as is evident from the trailer.

ALSO READ: Jolly LLB 3 Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi & Saurabh Shukla Return, Fans Say ‘Trio Is Back To Create Magic’

Jolly LLB 3 Cast Details, Release Date

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor all reprise their roles from the previous two films. It marks the film comeback of Amrita Rao after six years.

The promotions of the movie are in full swing as the lead actors were seen last week on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, interacting with the contestants with Farah Khan on-stage as host.

Jolly LLB 3 is scheduled to release on September 19, 2025.

