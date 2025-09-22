Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Courtroom Drama Rakes In Rs 53 Crore Over Weekend

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's latest outing 'Jolly LLB 3' has received a warm reception from fans. The film opened in cinemas on Friday and over the weekend has registered over Rs 53 crore at the ticket counters.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk - a trade tracking site, Jolly LLB 3 Day 4 Box Office Collection stands at Rs 53.73 crore. Jolly LLB 3 has been written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. It brings back Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as rival lawyers, with Saurabh Shukla reprising his role of Judge Tripathi.

As per Money Control, Jolly LLB 3 had an overall 40.36% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with 19.41% morning, 48.61% afternoon, 57.40% evening and 36.01% night shows in 3 days.

Jolly LLB 3 Movie, Cast Details

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor reprise their roles from the previous two films. It marks the film comeback of Amrita Rao after six years.

The stars left no stone unturned in promoting the movie at all possible platforms promotions. The lead actors were also seen last week on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, interacting with the contestants with Farah Khan on-stage as host.

Jolly LLB 3 released on September 19, 2025.