Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Eyes Rs 70 Crore After Strong Weekend

New Delhi: The highly anticipated courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, hit theatres on September 19, 2025. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film marks the return of both actors to their beloved roles in a franchise known for its sharp legal satire and social commentary.

Box Office Performance

Jolly LLB 3 opened to a strong start at the box office, collecting Rs 12.5 crore on its opening day. The momentum continued over the weekend, with the film earning Rs 20 crore on day two and peaking at Rs 21 crore on day three. However, the courtroom drama saw a significant dip in collections at the beginning of the week. On day four, the film managed to bring in only Rs 5.5 crore, and early estimates for day five suggest a further drop, with earnings around Rs 2.09 crore.

This brings the film’s total collection to approximately Rs 61.09 crore within the first five days of release. While the weekday slowdown indicates fading momentum, the film still has a shot at reaching the Rs 70 crore milestone, depending on how it performs over the next weekend.

Plot and Storyline

In Jolly LLB 3, the story takes a socially relevant turn as it revolves around a group of struggling farmers whose land is being unfairly seized by a corrupt and powerful businessman, portrayed by Gajraj Rao. Akshay Kumar’s character finds himself in legal trouble when he unintentionally supports the wrong side of the case. This leads to a gripping and often humorous courtroom face-off with Arshad Warsi’s character, as both lawyers battle it out in a case that holds deeper implications about justice and power.

Cast and Performances

The film brings together a strong ensemble cast that adds weight and depth to the narrative. Alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, the film stars Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Shilpa Shukla, and Brijendra Kala. Each actor brings a unique layer to the story, enhancing both its emotional and dramatic appeal.

Franchise Background

The Jolly LLB franchise began in 2013 with the first film starring Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, earning both critical acclaim and commercial success. In 2017, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi took over the reins in Jolly LLB 2, a spiritual sequel that expanded the franchise’s reach. Now, in Jolly LLB 3, for the first time, both Jollys, Arshad and Akshay, share screen space, offering audiences a long-awaited legal showdown.