Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi Film Crosses Rs 65 Crore, Aims For Rs 100 Crore Mark

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s legal comedy-drama Jolly LLB 3, which released last Friday, 19 September, has gained momentum on its fifth day. Following a positive opening over the weekend, its collections dropped to single digits on Monday, 23 September. On Monday, the movie collected Rs 5.5 crore, while on Tuesday it raked in Rs 6.5 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected over Rs 65 crore net in India within five days of release.

The collections saw a boost after a discounted ticket offer on Tuesday and minted Rs 65.69 crore net at the domestic box office during its 5-day run in theatres. The legal comedy maintained steady collections on Monday with Rs 5.1 crore.

Jolly LLB 3 had an opening of Rs 12.5 crore, followed by Rs 20 crore on Saturday and Rs 21 crore on Sunday during the weekend.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, as of now, Jolly LLB 3 earned around 0.79 Cr India net on its sixth day.

The Subhash Kapoor directorial is now eyeing the benchmark of Rs 100 crore net in India.

Day-wise box office breakup of Jolly LLB 3 after 5 days in India (net collection, Source: Sacnilk):

• Friday: Rs 12.5 crore

• Saturday: Rs 20 crore

• Sunday: Rs 21 crore

• Monday: Rs 5.5 crore

• Tuesday: Rs 6.5 crore

Total: Rs 65.5 crore

Plot and Storyline

In Jolly LLB 3, the story takes a socially relevant turn as it revolves around a group of struggling farmers whose land is being unfairly seized by a corrupt and powerful businessman, portrayed by Gajraj Rao. Akshay Kumar’s character finds himself in legal trouble when he unintentionally supports the wrong side of the case. This leads to a gripping and often humorous courtroom face-off with Arshad Warsi’s character, as both lawyers battle it out in a case that holds deeper implications about justice and power.

Cast and Performances

The film brings together a strong ensemble cast that adds weight and depth to the narrative. Alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, the film stars Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Shilpa Shukla, and Brijendra Kala. Each actor brings a unique layer to the story, enhancing both its emotional and dramatic appeal.

Franchise Background

The Jolly LLB franchise began in 2013 with the first film starring Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, earning both critical acclaim and commercial success. In 2017, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi took over the reins in Jolly LLB 2, a spiritual sequel that expanded the franchise’s reach. Now, in Jolly LLB 3, for the first time, both Jollys, Arshad and Akshay share screen space, offering audiences a long-awaited legal showdown.

