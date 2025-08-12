Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2944800https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/jolly-llb-3-first-look-reveal-akshay-kumar-vs-arshad-warsi-in-real-jolly-battle-2944800.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
JOLLY LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 First Look Reveal: Akshay Kumar vs Arshad Warsi In 'Real Jolly Battle'

Jolly LLB 3 starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi is scheduled to release on September 19, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 09:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jolly LLB 3 First Look Reveal: Akshay Kumar vs Arshad Warsi In 'Real Jolly Battle'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The makers of Jolly LLB 3 have dropped the first look poster of the upcoming comedy courtroom drama. The black comedy is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. It is the third installment in the Jolly LLB series and sequel to Jolly LLB 2.

Jolly LLB 3 First Look Reveal

The first official look features Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi hinting at a possible battle between the two proving who is the 'real' Jolly.  The film stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, and Annu Kapoor. 

The makers also revealed that the teaser of the much-awaited black comedy drama will be out today.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @starstudios

Netizens React To Jolly LLB 3 First Look

Here's how netizens thronged the post and dropped their comments. One person wrote: Two Jollies = Two x fun The much-awaited teaser of #JollyLLB3 drops tomorrow. Another user said: hasi bhi aa rahi ho excited bhi hu  srk voice in last

One user added: Is baar Jolly LLB 3 Dhamaka Karegi

About Jolly LLB 3

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor all reprise their roles from the previous two films. It marks the film comeback of Amrita Rao after six years.

The film is scheduled to release on September 19, 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK