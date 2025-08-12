Jolly LLB 3 First Look Reveal: Akshay Kumar vs Arshad Warsi In 'Real Jolly Battle'

New Delhi: The makers of Jolly LLB 3 have dropped the first look poster of the upcoming comedy courtroom drama. The black comedy is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. It is the third installment in the Jolly LLB series and sequel to Jolly LLB 2.

Jolly LLB 3 First Look Reveal

The first official look features Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi hinting at a possible battle between the two proving who is the 'real' Jolly. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, and Annu Kapoor.

The makers also revealed that the teaser of the much-awaited black comedy drama will be out today.

Netizens React To Jolly LLB 3 First Look

Here's how netizens thronged the post and dropped their comments. One person wrote: Two Jollies = Two x fun The much-awaited teaser of #JollyLLB3 drops tomorrow. Another user said: hasi bhi aa rahi ho excited bhi hu srk voice in last

One user added: Is baar Jolly LLB 3 Dhamaka Karegi

About Jolly LLB 3

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor all reprise their roles from the previous two films. It marks the film comeback of Amrita Rao after six years.

The film is scheduled to release on September 19, 2025.