JOLLY LLB 3 FIRST SONG

Jolly LLB 3 First Song Out: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla Groove In Swag On 'Bhai Vakeel Hai' - WATCH

Jolly LLB 3 First Song: Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 11:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jolly LLB 3 First Song Out: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla Groove In Swag On 'Bhai Vakeel Hai' - WATCH(Screengrab: @akshaykumar/Instagram)

Jolly LLB 3 First Song: The makers of Akshay Kumar's upcoming courtroom comedy dropped the film's first track 'Bhai Vakeel Hai', setting the tone for a quirky musical ride. Penned by Pardhaan and Akhil Tiwari. It is sung by Aman Pant and KD. With its electrifying beats, courtroom swagger and playful tease of Akshay's onscreen clash with Arshad, the song promises to be a crowd-puller. Fans are already grooving to its infectious vibe. 

Jolly LLB 3 First Song 'Bhai Vakeel Hai' Out 

The makers unveiled the first track and captioned the post as, ''Jo tujhko de takleef, uski cancel deal hai, fikar na kar, tera bhai वकील hai!. #BhaiVakeelHai – song out now. Get groovin’. #JollyLLB3 in cinemas 19th September. #JollyVsJolly. '' The first song features Jolly LLB 3 trio  Advocate Jagdishwar Mishra (Akshay Kumar), Advocate Jagdish Tyagi (Arshad Warsi), and  Judge Tripathi (Saurabh Shukla) grooving together in full swag. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Panorama Music (@panoramamusic)

 

Also Read|Jolly LLB 3 Teaser OUT: Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi Lock Horns In Hilarious Courtroom Comedy

About Jolly LLB 3 Teaser, Cast And More 

Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, and  Jolly LLB 3 boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao. The third installment is slated for release on September 19,2025.  The highly-anticipated film continues the beloved courtroom saga, following Jolly LLB (2013) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017). This time, Judge Tripathi once again finds himself in the middle of fiery courtroom clashes as the sharp-tongued Jolly Mishra from Kanpur (Akshay Kumar) faces off against the street-smart Jolly Tyagi from Meerut (Arshad Warsi). With double courtroom chaos, the film promises a high-voltage courtroom battle fans have been waiting for.

 

