Jolly LLB 3 X Movie Review: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB 3 opens in theatre today and looks like the fans are already liking it. Cinebuffs thronged movie halls and watched the courtroom drama by director Subhash Kapoor. The movie is the third installment of the Jolly LLB series and sequel to Jolly LLB 2.

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor all reprise their roles from the previous two films. It marks the film comeback of Amrita Rao after six years. Here's what netizens have to say after watching FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW:

#JollyLLB3Review - #ThreeWordReview Brilliant Legal Drama

Hats off to Director #SubhashKapoor... he does a Hattrick #Akshaykumar has hit the ball for a HUGE 6. This time is the biggest among his 4 releases in 2025. What an outstanding actor India has.

MUST WATCH pic.twitter.com/gMrSBJ1YT8 — Nitesh (@NiteshNaveenAus) September 19, 2025

#JollyLLB3Review: WINNER

RATING: #JollyLLB3 brings a sensational courtroom drama for audiences with a lots of entertainment.



That #AkshayKumar's speech in the ending will force you to clap His comic timing gives vibes of "Sunny" #ArshadWarsi has done… pic.twitter.com/GgH40hM6sQ — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) September 18, 2025

About Jolly LLB 3 Movie

Jolly LLB 3 has been written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. It brings back Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as rival lawyers, with Saurabh Shukla reprising his role of Judge Tripathi. Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao will also be seen in pivotal roles, as is evident from the trailer.

The promotions of the movie are in full swing as the lead actors were seen last week on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, interacting with the contestants with Farah Khan on-stage as host.

Jolly LLB 3 is scheduled to release on September 19, 2025.