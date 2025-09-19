Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2961686https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/jolly-llb-3-movie-x-review-akshay-kumar-vs-arshad-warsis-courtroom-drama-floors-audience-first-honest-reactions-are-here-2961686.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
JOLLY LLB 3 MOVIE X REVIEW

Jolly LLB 3 Movie X Review: Akshay Kumar vs Arshad Warsi's Courtroom Drama Floors Audience, First Honest Reactions Are Here!

Jolly LLB 3 Movie X Review: Jolly LLB 3 has been written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. Here's what netizens have to say after watching FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW:

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 10:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jolly LLB 3 Movie X Review: Akshay Kumar vs Arshad Warsi's Courtroom Drama Floors Audience, First Honest Reactions Are Here!Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

Jolly LLB 3 X Movie Review: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB 3 opens in theatre today and looks like the fans are already liking it. Cinebuffs thronged movie halls and watched the courtroom drama by director Subhash Kapoor. The movie is the third installment of the Jolly LLB series and sequel to Jolly LLB 2.

Jolly LLB 3Movie X Review

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor all reprise their roles from the previous two films. It marks the film comeback of Amrita Rao after six years. Here's what netizens have to say after watching FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's Courtroom Drama Nets Close To Rs 2 Cr Tickets In Pre-Sales

About Jolly LLB 3 Movie

Jolly LLB 3 has been written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. It brings back Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as rival lawyers, with Saurabh Shukla reprising his role of Judge Tripathi. Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao will also be seen in pivotal roles, as is evident from the trailer.

The promotions of the movie are in full swing as the lead actors were seen last week on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, interacting with the contestants with Farah Khan on-stage as host.

Jolly LLB 3 is scheduled to release on September 19, 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh