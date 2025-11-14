Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2984469https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/jolly-llb-3-ott-release-when-and-where-to-watch-akshay-kumar-and-arshad-warsi-s-legal-drama-2984469.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
JOLLY LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi’s Legal Drama

Jolly LLB 3 is a 2025 Indian Hindi-language legal comedy-drama film that was released theatrically on September 19, 2025. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 10:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi’s Legal Drama(Source: IMDB)

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s legal drama Jolly LLB 3 is set to arrive on OTT. The film, which hit theatres on September 19, 2025, received positive critical acclaim. Directed and written by Subhash Kapoor, the movie continues the much-loved courtroom comedy-drama franchise.

Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release Date

Netflix India announced on its Instagram account that Jolly LLB 3 will premiere on the platform on November 14. Sharing the film’s poster, the OTT giant wrote:
“Milord, permission to be Jolly cause tareekh mil gayi hai! Watch Jolly LLB 3, out 14 November, on Netflix.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

About Jolly LLB 3

The courtroom drama revolves around a case involving struggling farmers whose land is being seized by a corrupt businessman, played by Gajraj Rao.

Akshay Kumar’s character lands in trouble when he finds himself on the wrong side of the case, sparking witty and chaotic courtroom exchanges with Arshad Warsi.

Also Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (November 10-November 16, 2025): Delhi Crime Season 3 To Jolly LLB 3, Check 7 New Series & Films To Watch On Prime Video, ZEE5, Netflix & Others

Akshay plays Advocate Jagdishwar Mishra in the film, with Saurabh Shukla returning as Judge Sunder Lal Tripathi and Huma Qureshi as Pushpa Pandey Mishra. 

The cast also includes:Amrita Rao as Sandhya Tyagi, Ram Kapoor as Advocate Vikram Ray Chaudhary, Avijit Dutt as Dr. Milind Desai, Sushil Pandey as Raghunath Bhardwaj, Raman Atre as MLA Iqbal Singh Shekhawat, Sarah Hashmi as Varsha Solanki

Several other actors play key supporting roles.

Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently involved in several films, including Welcome to the Jungle, Bhagam Bhaag 2, Hera Pheri 3, and Bhoot Bangla.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bihar assembly election
Bihar Assembly Poll: 'Pandavas will win today', Says JDU Leader Neeraj Kumar
Bihar Election
Nalanda Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Counting Begins
Bihar Election 2025
Harsidhi Election Results 2025 Live : BJP vs JSP vs RJD- Counting Begins
Bihar Election
Jokihat Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Counting Begins
Bihar Election
Rajgir Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Counting Begins
Bihar Election 2025
Supaul Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Counting Begins
Bihar Election
Biharsharif Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Counting Begins
Bihar Election 2025
Munger Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Counting Begins
Bihar elections 2025
Maner Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Counting Begins
Bihar Election 2025
Ramnagar Election Results 2025 Live : BJP vs JSP vs RJD- Counting Begins