Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi’s Legal Drama

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s legal drama Jolly LLB 3 is set to arrive on OTT. The film, which hit theatres on September 19, 2025, received positive critical acclaim. Directed and written by Subhash Kapoor, the movie continues the much-loved courtroom comedy-drama franchise.

Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release Date

Netflix India announced on its Instagram account that Jolly LLB 3 will premiere on the platform on November 14. Sharing the film’s poster, the OTT giant wrote:

“Milord, permission to be Jolly cause tareekh mil gayi hai! Watch Jolly LLB 3, out 14 November, on Netflix.”

About Jolly LLB 3

The courtroom drama revolves around a case involving struggling farmers whose land is being seized by a corrupt businessman, played by Gajraj Rao.

Akshay Kumar’s character lands in trouble when he finds himself on the wrong side of the case, sparking witty and chaotic courtroom exchanges with Arshad Warsi.

Akshay plays Advocate Jagdishwar Mishra in the film, with Saurabh Shukla returning as Judge Sunder Lal Tripathi and Huma Qureshi as Pushpa Pandey Mishra.

The cast also includes:Amrita Rao as Sandhya Tyagi, Ram Kapoor as Advocate Vikram Ray Chaudhary, Avijit Dutt as Dr. Milind Desai, Sushil Pandey as Raghunath Bhardwaj, Raman Atre as MLA Iqbal Singh Shekhawat, Sarah Hashmi as Varsha Solanki

Several other actors play key supporting roles.

Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently involved in several films, including Welcome to the Jungle, Bhagam Bhaag 2, Hera Pheri 3, and Bhoot Bangla.