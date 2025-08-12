Advertisement
JOLLY LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 Teaser OUT: Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi Lock Horns In Hilarious Courtroom Comedy

The much-anticipated teaser of the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB 3 was released on Tuesday. The third installment once again sees Judge Tripathi caught between the sharp-tongued Jolly Mishra (Akshay Kumar) and the street-smart Jolly Tyagi (Arshad Warsi) yet again.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 11:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jolly LLB 3 Teaser OUT: Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi Lock Horns In Hilarious Courtroom Comedy(Teaser Grab)

New Delhi: The much-anticipated teaser of the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB 3 was released on Tuesday. The third installment once again sees Judge Tripathi caught between the sharp-tongued Jolly Mishra (Akshay Kumar) and the street-smart Jolly Tyagi (Arshad Warsi) yet again.

Jolly LLB 3 Teaser

The 1-minute-30-second teaser offers a glimpse of advocate Jagdish Tyagi, aka Jolly, from Meerut (played by Arshad Warsi), and advocate Jagadishwar Mishra, aka Jolly, from Kanpur (played by Akshay Kumar).

Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, and produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare, the film features Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao.

