Jolly LLB 3 Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi & Saurabh Shukla Return, Fans Say ‘Trio Is Back To Create Magic’

Jolly LLB 3 Trailer Out: The makers of Jolly LLB 3 have released a brand-new trailer, promising a double dose of courtroom comedy and drama. The trailer was unveiled at a promotional event in Meerut on Wednesday.

In the trailer, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi go head-to-head as the two 'Jollys', each determined to prove their supremacy in the courtroom.

Akshay Kumar Shares the Trailer

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Jab दो Jolly honge आमने सामने, toh hoga double - comedy, chaos aur क्लेश! #JollyLLB3Trailer out now. #JollyLLB3 in cinemas 19th September. #JollyVsJolly.”

Jab दो Jolly honge आमने सामने, toh hoga double - comedy, chaos aur क्लेश! #JollyLLB3Trailer out now: https://t.co/TX7rMnDtS3 #JollyLLB3 in cinemas 19th September. #JollyVsJolly pic.twitter.com/tO4mr03m4h — Jolly Mishra - Asli Jolly from Kanpur (@akshaykumar) September 10, 2025

Directed and written by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 brings back Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as rival lawyers, with Saurabh Shukla reprising his beloved role as Judge Tripathi. Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao will also be seen in pivotal roles.

The trailer teases a battle of wits between the two Jollys, each guided by their own moral compass and personal sense of justice. It highlights their efforts to exploit legal loopholes in a bid to outsmart one another, building up to an intense courtroom clash to decide who is the ultimate Jolly.

Staying true to the franchise’s signature style of blending humor with social commentary, the third installment is expected to take on pressing issues faced by farmers.

Jolly LLB 3 Trailer: X Reactions

The trailer of Jolly LLB 3 has been receiving positive reactions from netizens, who are excited to see the return of the much-loved franchise.

One user wrote, “#JollyLLB3 is going to be such a fun ride for sure. It’s going to have all the elements — comedy, hard-hitting dialogues, drama, social message, and entertainment. This trio is coming to create magic on the big screen and havoc at the box office!”

Another fan shared, “Once again they delivered! #JollyLLB3 is so impactful and emotional. It connects with us really well... @akshaykumar and @arshadwarsi are both phenomenal in their performances! #SaurabhShukla sir is always a treat to watch in this character — he brings so much to every scene.”

One comment pointed out, “The real twist in the trailer is that Akshay Kumar is on the negative side — the businessman side. The movie will surely have even bigger twists!”

A fourth user added, “#JollyLLB3Trailer looks solid! It’s a promising mix of drama, emotions, and comedy, with Arshad-Akshay’s chemistry looking fantastic. Now it’s all about how tight the screenplay holds up.”

Jolly LLB 3 is set to hit cinemas worldwide on September 19, 2025.