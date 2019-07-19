close

Kangana Ranaut

'Judgementall Hai Kya' dialogue promo: War between Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao continues and it's crazy

The film marks Kangana and Rajkummar's onscreen reunion after 2014's national-award-winning film 'Queen'.

&#039;Judgementall Hai Kya&#039; dialogue promo: War between Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao continues and it&#039;s crazy
Film still

New Delhi: Barely days left before much-awaited 'Judgementall Hai Kya' arrives in theatres, the makers on Friday released a dialogue promo of the film, featuring lead actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. 

Kangana's team shared a dialogue promo on Instagram, writing, "This battle is about to unfold. Find out who will get exposed on 26th July! #TrustNoOne."

Kangana and Rajkummar play Bobby and Keshav respectively in the black comedy and the latest dialogue promo is all wacky, very much like the film's trailer.

Needless to say, the battle continues between the misfits, who have been embroiled in a murder mystery. Keshav appears to have had enough of Bobby and is seen talking to someone, saying "someting unsual happens everytime she goes somewhere." In another sequence, he is seen getting infuriated to the point that he challenges Bobby, unequivocally saying, "I will become bigger mental than you are."

Kangana, who is clearly unstable, is adamant on taking Keshav and exposing him. "I am Sita. Raavan is not following Sita but it's Sita who is following him," she quips in one of the scenes. Unfortunately, Kangana, known for her acting prowess has only one dialogue in the latest promo.

Watch the promo below: 

'Judgementall Hai Kya' is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. It marks Kangana and Rajkummar's reunion onscreen after 2014's national-award-winning film 'Queen'. The film also features Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shergill in supporting roles.

The film is slated for release on July 26, 2019.

