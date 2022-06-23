New Delhi: Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is ready with its huge mega starrer JugJugg Jeeyo to hit the cinema halls after the covid-19 pandemic outbreak. The family drama, which is all set to hit the screens this Friday stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

JugJugg Jeeyo also features Maniesh Paul and social media influencer, Prajakta Kohli and is said to be a perfect mix of romance, love, drama and comedy. Reportedly that the film has failed to make the desired impact on ticket sales with total sales at 15,500, and when compared to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, that would be 50% of ticket sales for Day 1 as the Kartik starrer sold 30,900 tickets.

As of Wednesday 10 am, the sales of tickets in the national chains for both films differ greatly as Kartik had raked in double the sales than the Varun starrer, see data below:

Advance tickets are sold for Friday by Wednesday 10 am

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

PVR: 9k

Inox: 4.5k

Cinepolis: 2k

Total: 15.5k

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Inox: 12.9k

PVR: 12.3k

Cinepolis: 5.7k

Total: 30.9k

The Kartik Aaryan starrer gave Bollywood the much-needed respite which is still going strong at the box office and now trending on OTT as well. The horror-comedy faced Kangana Ranaut's, Dhaakad at the release date.