JugJugg Jeeyo movie review LIVE updates: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor play lead roles along with Maniesh Paul and social media influencer, Prajakta Kohli in this family drama by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's latest Dharma venture 'JugJugg Jeeyo' has opened in theatres today. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles along with Maniesh Paul and social media influencer, Prajakta Kohli.

JugJugg Jeeyo audience reactions:

The family drama looks like a perfect mix of romance, love and comedy. According to noted film critic and trade analyst, JugJugg Jeeyo seems like a winner all the way. He shared his first reviews on Twitter. And not just him, fans verdict is out as well with the first few actions pouring in on social media. Take a look here: 

JugJugg Jeeyo wins hearts at Box Office

Karan Johar's production JugJugg Jeeyo has got an initial positive response from Bollywood celebrities and fans so far. Superstar Akshay Kumar extended his best wishes to the team. In an Instagram video, he reminded "people it is Friday and the day to visit theatres. He mentioned Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, adding that 'good news' is that it has been directed by Raj Mehta. "All the best guys, JuhJugg Jeeyo," he signed off. 

 

