New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's latest Dharma venture 'JugJugg Jeeyo' has opened in theatres today. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles along with Maniesh Paul and social media influencer, Prajakta Kohli.

The family drama looks like a perfect mix of romance, love and comedy. According to noted film critic and trade analyst, JugJugg Jeeyo seems like a winner all the way. He shared his first reviews on Twitter. And not just him, fans verdict is out as well with the first few actions pouring in on social media. Take a look here:

#JugJuggJeeyo : It is a sure-fire hit. Smart writing, fantastic humour and heartfelt emotions are the three pillars of this well-made film. For me, the fourth pillar is one and only @AnilKapoor. Best Family Entertainer of 2022.

All d best @Varun_dvn @advani_kiara — Suneet Singh (@Suneet30singh) June 23, 2022

Watched #JugJuggJeeyo and it is as entertaining as it promised to be. It gets its balance right- of humour and emotion, of the expected and the unexpected.#AnilKapoor and #NeetuKapoor are the stars. While the former makes acting look to easy with his bang on comic timing — Zinia Bandyopadhyay (@iamzinia) June 23, 2022

Truly believe @Varun_dvn deserves all the success in the world for the sincerity, hard work & dedication with which he approaches his work! More than anything else, I really want #JugJuggJeeyo to work bigtime for this guy! Shower him with your love at a cinema hall! #VarunDhawan https://t.co/sZQ7mlPI56 — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) June 24, 2022

So #JugJuggJeeyo takes u through emotional n entertaining ride n u wil respect ur partner more! @Varun_dvn holds d story nicely n I’m so happy he pauses more now! @advani_kiara 1st 10mins shows the scale of her art as n actor n what screen presence #VarunDhawan #kiara 1/2 June 23, 2022

Karan Johar's production JugJugg Jeeyo has got an initial positive response from Bollywood celebrities and fans so far. Superstar Akshay Kumar extended his best wishes to the team. In an Instagram video, he reminded "people it is Friday and the day to visit theatres. He mentioned Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, adding that 'good news' is that it has been directed by Raj Mehta. "All the best guys, JuhJugg Jeeyo," he signed off.