Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3051475https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/kaala-hiran-first-poster-out-film-based-on-salman-khan-blackbuck-poaching-case-3051475.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies'Kaala Hiran' first poster out; film based on Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case
KAALA HIRAN

'Kaala Hiran' first poster out; film based on Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case

The first official poster for the upcoming film 'Kaala Hira'  has been released, confirming a cinematic retelling of the infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. 

|Last Updated: May 30, 2026, 10:33 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Kaala Hiran' first poster out; film based on Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case(Source: IMDB)

Mumbai: The poster of the upcoming film ‘Kaala Hiran’, which is based on the blackbuck poaching case involving Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, was unveiled on Friday.

 The film blends genres like courtroom drama and crime thriller, and will showcase the famous rivalry between Salman Khan and the dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in a cinematic way. The film has been shot in several cities of Uttar Pradesh including Sambhal, Moradabad.

Talking about the film, producer Amti Jani said, “In 1998, in Kakani village of Jodhpur, in the case of the hunting of a black buck by Salman Khan, the drama of the courtroom, the crime, the thriller, the rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan, the whole sequence has been shot in the form of a movie. The film has been shot in Sambal, Moradabad, and other cities of Uttar Pradesh”.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He further mentioned, “Bollywood actors who had come to Jodhpur, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Satish Shah and other people, were together during the shooting. The hunting that took place at that time, Salman Khan's arrest and the punishment has been shown in the film. And its poster was very much awaited. People were waiting for a long time for a cinematic story around Salman Khan, Lawrence Bishnoi and the case of deer hunting. On June 20, we are going to release its first look, the teaser”.

Also Read: Maatrubhumi first review out: Salman Khan’s much-anticipated war drama is a ‘must-watch,’ says Subhash Ghai

Lawrence Bishnoi has been after Salman Khan in order to avenge the illegal hunting of the black buck, which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. Bishnoi has been going after those who are close to the superstar. In October 2024, politician Baba Siddique, who was close to Salman, was gunned down near his house in the Bandra area of Mumbai. Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang had claimed responsibility for the attack on the politician.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

SIGMA
Jason Sanjay’s directorial ‘Sigma’ release date announced
India S-400 Air Defence
IAF to take S-400 lethality to next level with on-the-move fire strategy
Chicken's Neck
Bengal begins strategic fencing along India’s Chicken's Neck corridor
Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans thrash RR by 7 wickets, set up IPL 2026 final clash against RCB
Karnataka
Karnataka Congress to hold crucial CLP meeting tomorrow amid leadership churn
Enforcement Directorate
ED conducts search at eight locations in illegal mining case
Russia-Ukraine war
Mixed signals: Putin hints at end to Ukraine war as Medvedev warns Europe
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates IPL history, becomes fastest batter in world to..
Donald Trump
'Free navigation through Hormuz is over...': Iran's Ambassador to India
India
Rubio hosts Pakistan FM after 'cold' India reception as US bets on New Delhi