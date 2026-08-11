/Kabir Khan celebrates Kartik Aaryan’s national award win with special 'Rasmalai' memory

Actor Kartik Aaryan has bagged the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor for his powerful portrayal in Chandu Champion. To mark the landmark achievement, the film's director, Kabir Khan, shared a heartwarming social media video celebrating the victory in the sweetest way imaginable.
In the clip, Kabir and Kartik are seen enjoying Rasmalai together, a gesture that brings their remarkable journey full circle.
The Rasmalai reference carries a deeply emotional backstory. To play Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Kartik underwent an intense physical transformation for over a year, during which he completely eliminated sugar from his diet.
When the eight-month shooting schedule concluded, Kabir famously fed Kartik a piece of Rasmalai to break his strict regimen. At the time, Kartik shared the moment on social media, writing: "This RasMalai Tasted Like Victory! Finally eating sugar after a year!!"
Now, celebrating the highest honour in Indian cinema for that very performance, Kabir recreated the moment with the actor, honoring both his dedication and the ultimate triumph of their film.
Taking to Instagram, Kabir shared the video alongside a heartfelt message detailing the two-year journey of making Chandu Champion.
"On the 18th July 2022 Kartik, Sajid and I announced #ChanduChampion … and the next two years was the most fabulous journey together. We made a film that we will always be very proud of. Exactly 4 years after that announcement came another announcement that brought the journey full circle… Kartik Aaryan wins the NATIONAL AWARD for Best Actor for CHANDU CHAMPION," wrote Kabir.
He added: "Ye sahi mein Chandu nahin Champion hai Aur is khushi mein ek nahi do Rasmalai toh banti hai"
Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Chandu Champion is an inspiring biographical sports drama detailing the life, trials, and ultimate triumph of Murlikant Petkar. Kartik's physical dedication and emotional depth in portraying the legendary athlete earned widespread critical acclaim, culminating in his National Award victory.
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