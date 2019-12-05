हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kunal Thakkur

'Kabir Singh' actor Kunal Thakkur bags Indo-Mexican project

The short film is presented by Coralian Films and directed by Arturo Alanis Garza.

&#039;Kabir Singh&#039; actor Kunal Thakkur bags Indo-Mexican project
Pic Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: Actor Kunal Thakkur of "Kabir Singh" fame and actress Ananditaa have teamed up for an Indo-Mexican short film titled "Grim Reaper Inc.".

"My co-actor Ananditaa is one of the few people I know can hold a strong conversation. I love how she understood and showed what had to be shown on camera. She is an absolute delight to work with," said Kunal about his co-actor.

Ananditaa, who featured in the web series "Bekaboo", said: "Kunal is extremely fun to work with. He is a wonderful person and a very good actor."

The short film is presented by Coralian Films and directed by Arturo Alanis Garza.

 

Kunal ThakkurKabir SinghIndo-Mexican project
