Kabir Singh collections: Shahid Kapoor starrer remains steady at box office

New Delhi: The remake of 2017 blockbuster ' Arjun Reddy', ' Kabir Singh' has struck the right chord with the audience. The film hit the silver screens on June 21 and opened up to a fantastic start by earning Rs 20 crore on day one. With this, it emerged Shahid's biggest opener and also surpassed the day one business of ' Padmaavat'.

After two weeks of release, ' Kabir Singh' remains steady at the box office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections of the film. He wrote, “#KabirSingh remains steady on [third] Fri... Should gather speed on [third] Sat and Sun... Will cross ₹ 225 cr today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr. Total: ₹ 218.60 cr. India biz.”

#KabirSingh remains steady on [third] Fri... Should gather speed on [third] Sat and Sun... Will cross ₹ 225 cr today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr. Total: ₹ 218.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2019

The film has been helmed by ' Arjun Reddy' director Sandeep Vanga and stars Kiara Advani opposite Shahid. This is the first time that Shahid and Kiara have joined forces for a film.

Here's extending heartiest congratulations to team 'Kabir Singh'!