Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh collections: Shahid Kapoor starrer remains steady at box office

'Kabir Singh'  stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles. It took the box office by storm when it hit the theatres. 

Kabir Singh collections: Shahid Kapoor starrer remains steady at box office

New Delhi: The remake of 2017 blockbuster ' Arjun Reddy', ' Kabir Singh' has struck the right chord with the audience. The film hit the silver screens on June 21 and opened up to a fantastic start by earning Rs 20 crore on day one. With this, it emerged Shahid's biggest opener and also surpassed the day one business of ' Padmaavat'.

After two weeks of release, ' Kabir Singh' remains steady at the box office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections of the film. He wrote, “#KabirSingh remains steady on [third] Fri... Should gather speed on [third] Sat and Sun... Will cross ₹ 225 cr today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr. Total: ₹ 218.60 cr. India biz.”

The film has been helmed by ' Arjun Reddy' director Sandeep Vanga and stars Kiara Advani opposite Shahid. This is the first time that Shahid and Kiara have joined forces for a film.

Here's extending heartiest congratulations to team 'Kabir Singh'!

Kabir SinghShahid KapoorKiara Advani
