New Delhi: Offering the first glimpse into Radhika Madan's upcoming film 'Kacchey Limbu', the special teaser for Toronto International Film Festival introduces the emotional and inspirational journey of Radhika's character.

After winning the 'Midnight Madness Award' for her first film 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' at TIFF, Radhika Madan returns to the prestigious film festival with her upcoming film 'Kacchey Limbu'.

Leading the story with an overwhelming mix of emotions, Radhika Madan also puts forth her cricket skills in the upcoming sports based emotional drama.

The makers released the short teaser depicting the emotional haul of a girl caught in between expections of her family and ambitions of her own.

The makers released the teaser specially cut for the international film festival. Kacchey Limbu gears for its World Premiere at the 47th Toronto Film Festival Gala presentation on 11th September 2022. The film stars Radhika Madan, Rajat Barmecha & Ayush and is directed by debutant Shubham Yogi. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pranjal Khandhdiya & Neha Anand.

Taking the right steps with every move Radhika Madan is creating immense chatter with her work. With a solid line up, Radhika Madan is currently, on a roll with impactful roles in interesting projects back to back yet again reinstating her versatility. Refusing to be put in a box, Radhika has time and again broken the moulds of stereotypical characters to present daring and experimental roles.

After having wrapped Homi Adajania's upcoming next, Radhika Madan will also be seen in national award winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria's Sanaa, alongwith Vishal Bhardwaj's Kuttey, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkana Sen Sharma, amongst others. The talented actress also recently announced the official remake of the award-winning film Soorarai Pottru co-starring Akshay Kumar.