Kajal Aggarwal Begins The India Story Shoot In Pune, Drops A Pic

New Delhi: Actress Kajal Aggarwal has begun shooting for her upcoming venture 'The India Story', a gripping drama featuring Shreyas Talpade and Murali Sharma. The first schedule of the shoot has kickstarted in Pune. Directed by Chetan DK and produced by Sagar B Shinde under MIG Production and Studios, the film will also include key schedules shot in Kolhapur.

Kajal Aggarwal shared a picture with the clapboard on her social media, captioning it, “Kick starting our first schedule in Pune, for The India Story. Excited to bring this untold, impactful story to life. Mark your calendars- 15th August 2025 – see you in the cinemas!”

The India Story is a gripping and intense drama that explores the dark and controversial world of major scandals involving pesticide companies.

With a compelling narrative and powerhouse performances, The India Story promises to shed light on a critical issue while keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Produced by MIG Production and Studios, The India Story is slated to release on August 15, 2025.