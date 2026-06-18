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  • /Kajal Aggarwal turns fierce lawyer in 'The India Story' as film tackles shocking food adulteration crisis

Kajal Aggarwal turns fierce lawyer in 'The India Story' as film tackles shocking food adulteration crisis

Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade's upcoming film 'The India Story' has unveiled its first poster, teasing a gripping courtroom drama based on a real-life issue affecting millions. The film aims to expose the hidden dangers of food adulteration and focuses on public health and consumer awareness.

Published: Jun 18, 2026, 01:26 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 01:26 PM IST
Kajal Aggarwal turns fierce lawyer in 'The India Story' as film tackles shocking food adulteration crisis
Image Credit: (Photo: Trisha Sarda/Instagram)

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