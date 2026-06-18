/Kajal Aggarwal turns fierce lawyer in 'The India Story' as film tackles shocking food adulteration crisis

Mumbai: The makers of “The India Story” on Thursday unveiled the poster of the upcoming film starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talapade. Its director, Chettan DK, shared that the movie highlights one of the most neglected yet serious problems in society, something that impacts everyone in their daily lives. The freshly launched poster reveals Kajal’s look as a strong-headed lawyer and Shreyas as a concerned yet helpless father, offering a glimpse into the narrative at its core. Featuring a young girl portraying Shreyas’ daughter, the poster captures the human cost of a crisis that impacts millions.