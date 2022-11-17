topStoriesenglish
Kajol's Salaam Venky trailer to be attached with Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2

'Salaam Venky' trailer launched recently received rave reviews from the industry and was also loved by the audience.

Nov 17, 2022

Kajol's Salaam Venky trailer to be attached with Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2

NEW DELHI: Good News for all the cine-goers! The audiences who are extremely excited to watch the highly anticipated film 'Drishyam 2' starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna will now have a double treat as the trailer of Kajol's 'Salaam Venky' will be attached to it.

'Salaam Venky' is a heartwarming story of a mother-son duo that teaches the true meaning of the celebration of life. The film believes in the ideology of 'Zindagi lambi nahi, badi honi chahiye'. It will be highly exhilarating for the fans to watch the trailer of 'Salaam Venky' on the silver screens attached to Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2'.

Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, 'Salaam Venky' is directed by Revathy and is set to release in cinemas on 9th December 2022.

 

