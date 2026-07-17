Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Movies
  • /‘Kala Hiran’ teaser unveiled amid legal dispute; Features visuals and titles linking to Salman Khan

‘Kala Hiran’ teaser unveiled amid legal dispute; Features visuals and titles linking to Salman Khan

The makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy have released the film's teaser, featuring direct references to Salman Khan's iconic bracelet and movie titles, days after the Delhi High Court adjourned the actor's plea seeking an interim stay on its release.

Published: Jul 17, 2026, 08:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 08:41 PM IST
‘Kala Hiran’ teaser unveiled amid legal dispute; Features visuals and titles linking to Salman Khan
Image Credit: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Abusive, vulgar words alone do not amount to obscenity under IPC: Supreme Court
Supreme Court2 min ago
2
Randhir Jaiswal10 min ago
3
Rohit Sharma17 min ago
4
Britain36 min ago
5
alliance1 hr ago