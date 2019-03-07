Kalank first look: Kohl-eyed Varun Dhawan as Zafar looks fearless in the poster

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha have unravelled the first look of the period drama Kalank. On Wednesday, producer Karan Johar had disclosed that they would unveil the first look of the film.

Sharing the poster, Varun wrote, "It’s been a hell of a journey playing this gem of a character. So guys, meet Zafar." Sharing the same poster, Alia wrote, “Fearless in love. Fearless for love. Super happy to present Zafar!” Meanwhile, Sonakshi’s captioned it, “The flamboyant hero of our larger-than-life world. Presenting Zafar!”

uss mulk ki sarhad ko koi chhoo nahin sakta, jiss mulk ke sarhad ki nigehbaan hein aankhain. #ZAFAR #KALANK pic.twitter.com/UopwwHIDUH — Varun ZAFAR Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 7, 2019

Earlier, Karan had posted an emotional note about the film, he wrote, "A film that was born in my heart and mind 15 years ago....a film I passionately believe in...the last film my father worked on before he left us....it was his dream to see this film come through....I couldn’t fulfil his dream then....my spirit was broken....but today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid....the story of turbulent relationships and eternal love has found a voice....the film has been woven,nurtured and visualised by ABHISHEK VARMAN....and the film Is KALANK! Set in the 40’s but it’s heart lives on.....TOMORROW the journey begins.....am excited ...anxious and emotional about this one...I do hope you join us on our path to undying love.”

'Kalank’ is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. It is set in the backdrop of 1940s and stars the big names from the industry. The movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur and is slated to hit the screens on April 19, 2019. Actresses Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani will also be seen in the film in special appearances.

As per reports, Sonakshi, who plays a poet in the film, will be paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur while Sanjay Dutt will be seen as Alia's father.

It is to be noted that the 'Kalank' was conceptualized by KJo and his father Yash Johar around 15 years ago. Late veteran actress Sridevi was initially signed for the character, which has been essayed by Madhuri.